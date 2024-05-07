3rd car crash into a Long Beach Antique Store in nearly a year

It has happened again.

For the third time in nearly a year, a car crashed into Magnolia and Willow antique store in Long Beach.

“It’s completely overwhelming and so incredibly stressful,” said Emily Yep, the owner of the store, who has asked the city for steal or concrete bollards to protect her building from the dangerous intersection of Willow and Magnolia. “We are struggling. At this point, I don’t know if Magnolia Willow is going to make it.”

Last fall, Mayor Rex Richardson visited the store and promised action after a second crash into the front of the store.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It happened just three months after another car slammed into the side of the store destroying the wall, glass and products.

No one was injured.

The city installed temporary concrete curbs around the buildings, but Yep says it hasn’t work.

“There are huge skid marks right across them, like it didn’t slow the car down at all,” said Yep.

The city extended the curbs Tuesday, but Yep believes the only real solution are 3 to 4-foot-tall bollards or pillars outside the building.

“I’ve been told no. There is too much of a liability,” said Yep.

She posted a video on Facebook where she drove by Long Beach city hall to show that it was protected by steal bollards.

“If they are good enough for you guys, they should be good enough for your constituents,” said Yep.

NBC4 reached out to the city and the mayor for comment.

Meanwhile, Yep has a message for the mayor.

“This is your time Mayor Rex Richardson to step up and be the hero in this story … Make our neighbors feel safe to walk on this street.”