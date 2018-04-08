4 Injured After Explosion at Torrance Apartment Complex

Four people were injured Sunday after a possible gas explosion at an apartment complex in Torrance.

The blast happened on the 23500 block of Anza Avenue around 1:18 p.m., the Torrance Fire Department said. When firefighters arrived, they found "significant" damage to two units, as well as minor damage to other units, the department said.

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries, while two suffered minor injuries, the department said. All four were transported to area hospitals.

Both directions of Anza Avenue remained closed as the TFD's Hazardous Materials Team performed air sampling and monitored the situation.