Knott's Berry Farm Required to Upgrade Safety After Toddler is Hurt on Popular Log Ride - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Knott's Berry Farm Required to Upgrade Safety After Toddler is Hurt on Popular Log Ride

"Knott's Berry Farm takes this report seriously and will work to comply with the requirements issued by the State of California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH). Safety is Knott’s number one priority and we are committed to the safety

By Kelcey Henderson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Ways to Survive The Holidays
    Knott's Berry Farm Log Ride

    After a 4-year-old boy was hurt on popular ride at Knott's Berry Farm last year, the theme park will have to make safety enhancements to the Timber Mountain Log Ride.

    The changes come after the May 2, 2016 accident on the Log Ride that left a boy with a head injury.

    Knott's said the boy hurt himself while getting off the log ride, according to California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration report, which investigated the accident. His father reported in an email to OSHA officials that his son "smacked his head on the seat back in front of him" after the ride's final drop.

    Knott's paid for the boy's surgery and vowed to make the safety requirements to the log flume ride.

    "Safety is Knott's number one priority and we are committed to the safety and protection of all our guests," the park said in a statement.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices