After a 4-year-old boy was hurt on popular ride at Knott's Berry Farm last year, the theme park will have to make safety enhancements to the Timber Mountain Log Ride.

The changes come after the May 2, 2016 accident on the Log Ride that left a boy with a head injury.



Knott's said the boy hurt himself while getting off the log ride, according to California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration report, which investigated the accident. His father reported in an email to OSHA officials that his son "smacked his head on the seat back in front of him" after the ride's final drop.



Knott's paid for the boy's surgery and vowed to make the safety requirements to the log flume ride.

"Safety is Knott's number one priority and we are committed to the safety and protection of all our guests," the park said in a statement.