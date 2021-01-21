4 Arrested in Connection With Sexually Assaulting Underage Victims at Grow House, Police Say

A runaway juvenile investigation led police to a marijuana grow house in Rialto where they learned as many as 10 victims may have been sexually assaulted at the location.

On Sunday evening, officers from the Rialto Police Department responded to a home in the 700 block of West El Molino Street to investigate leads of a runaway juvenile.

Officers found the juvenile inside the home, along with a marijuana grow consisting of more than 400 plants.

They detained two men -- identified as Noah Negrete, 41, and Anthony Contreras, 41, -- at the scene.

After determining that the runaway had been sexually assaulted, detectives learned that as many as 10 victims may have been sexually assaulted inside the grow house.

Negrete and Contreras were arrested at the home.

The next day, detectives also took two more people into custody in connection with the investigation. Those two were identified as Cintya Escoto, 21, and Gabriel Correa, 55.

So far, investigators have determined at least four underage victims were brought from various cities throughout San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties to the El Molino home and sexually assaulted. Detectives are trying to identify other victims who are believed to have also been sexually assaulted there.

All four suspects were booked for crimes ranging from pimping and pandering to prostitution of a child under the age of 16.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant James Mills at 909-421-7225.