4 Arrested on Suspicion of Battery on an Officer in Downtown Los Angeles

Four people who may have been part of a large crowd gathered Tuesday for a protest in downtown Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, and a use of force investigation was underway after one of the suspects was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Officers in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Figueroa Street came upon a group of possible protesters about 3:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez, who did not have information regarding what the group may have been protesting.

The officers were dealing with an "individual who wasn't behaving'' when part of the crowd approached officers and an "officer needs help" call was issued, Lopez said.

It was not immediately clear what occurred, but four people were arrested on suspicion of battery on an officer, Lopez said.

Three of the suspects were taken to the Central Community Police Station and one was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, prompting an officer use of force investigation, according to Lopez.