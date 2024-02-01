4 arrests made in shooting death of 16-year-old Pacoima boy

Four suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a teenage boy who was walking in a Pacoima neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two teenagers were walking near the 1300 block of Carl Street on around 7 p.m. Jan. 8 when they were approached by suspects in a silver Dodge Charger. A brief conversation ensued, after which the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and began shooting at the two teens, police said.

As the victims attempted to flee, two additional suspects also exited the vehicle and began firing shots at the teens, police said. One of the victims fell to the ground, and the front-seat passenger stood over him, firing more rounds, according to police. The second victim managed to escape, but sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The first teen -- identified by family as 16-year-old Elmer Quintanilla -- was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to police, investigators searched multiple residences, "recovering several firearms and other pertinent evidence; arresting multiple suspects including all who fired upon the victims."

Two juvenile suspects, who were not identified due to their age, were arrested Friday around 11:55 a.m. in the California City area near Mojave, police said. They were booked on suspicion of murder.

Giovanny Montesdeoca, 21, was arrested around 5 p.m. Friday near the 43500 block of Kirkland Avenue in Lancaster. He was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held without bail.

Jose Espinoza, 18, was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday in Oxnard, also on suspicion of murder, and was being held without bail, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.