4 injured in fire at Rowland Heights home

Four people were injured after a fire broke out at a home in Rowland Heights early Friday.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the single story home on the 18000 block of Adivino Street at around 1a.m.
The garage was fully engulfed in flames. At least four people were transported to the hospital.
Their conditions were not known. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
