4 people hired as security guards were arrested after a robbery and pursuit in Moorpark

All four are now in custody after the chase came to an end in Moorpark

By Benjamin Papp

Four people were arrested following a pursuit in Moorpark early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said the pursuit began after a robbery at a music video shoot in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles.

The four people had been hired as armed security guards for the music video shoot.

At around 9 p.m. they robbed a victim of two guns on Alta Vista Boulevard and Melrose Avenue and fled the scene in a yellow Lamborghini, the LAPD said.

According to the LAPD, the Lamborghini belonged to the group and was not stolen.

The pursuit began when the LAPD spotted the car a few hours later.

The pursuit came to an end at 1:15 a.m. at the 13400 block of Nightsky Drive in Moorpark.

