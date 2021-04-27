4 People Injured Following an Explosion in Hollywood

An explosion believed to be caused by an electrical vault Tuesday morning injured four people in Hollywood.

Firefighters responded at about 1:35 a.m. to the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near Gower Street, and took two of the four victims to a hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The other two victims declined to go to a hospital.

Details of what caused the explosion were not immediately available.