4 People Injured Following an Explosion in Hollywood

By City News Service

An explosion believed to be caused by an electrical vault Tuesday morning injured four people in Hollywood.

Firefighters responded at about 1:35 a.m. to the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near Gower Street, and took two of the four victims to a hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The other two victims declined to go to a hospital.

Details of what caused the explosion were not immediately available.

