Four sea lions were released into the ocean in Venice on Wednesday after they were treated for malnourishment and shark bites amid a toxic algae bloom in Southern California.

The Marine Mammal Care center, which has been rescued an unprecedented number of sick animals along Southern California’s coast for nearly four months, said this year’s algae bloom lasted for 14 weeks, with a neurological toxin called domoic acid from the algae causing sea lions and elephant seals to strand with seizures or lethargy.

The four pups released near the Venice Pier Wednesday morning did not suffer from the toxic algae, but two were malnourished and two others had shark bites. But they were treated by the center at a time when it was overwhelmed with marine life sickened by the bloom. Hundreds of animals such as sea lions, pelicans, whales and dolphins fell prey to the illness.

Care Center officials said this year’s toxic algae bloom season may be finally over as their recent testing of ocean water showed no more signs of the domoic acid.

Marine biology experts also fear the algae blooms will impact seal mammal conservation. As the Channel Islands are the breeding ground for nearly 85% of all California sea lions, many females won't be able to carry the full term of their pregnancy.

“Their bodies are just so wrecked that they will have miscarriages or aborted fetuses,” said John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, adding most of the female sea lions rescued this year were pregnant. “ We're not sure what the long-term effects of this seizure activity and neurological toxin is, but we're seeing fewer births this year on the Channel Islands.”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion brought by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath to provide $100,000 to

the Marine Mammal Care Center to support its response to the bloom.

The motion noted that the organization had cared for at least 410 marine mammals so far in 2025 as of early May, but its annual budget only accommodates 300 animals.

Authorities said center staff wound up treating more than 500 animals during the first several months of the year, while fielding thousands of calls on its hotline about sick animals.