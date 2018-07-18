4 to Watch: Scenic Highway 1 is Back Open for Your Summer Road Trip - NBC Southern California
4 to Watch: Scenic Highway 1 is Back Open for Your Summer Road Trip

We have a rundown of four stories we're covering today, including the reopening of a scenic coastal road and the dramatic effect of wildfire smoke at Yosemite National Park

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
    Caltrans resident engineer Rick Silva surveys Highway 1 where a landslide at Mud Creek cut off the road north of Ragged Point in with potential millions of pounds of rock and debris in Big Sur, California, on May 25, 2017.

    Take a look at four stories we're covering today.

    1. Highway 1 Reopens Near Big Sur

    A stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is back open. The road reopened Wednesday at about mid-morning, a few weeks ahead of schedule. Click here to read the story and see photos from the famous coastal road.

    Wildfire Smoke Fills the Air at Yosemite National ParkWildfire Smoke Fills the Air at Yosemite National Park

    2. Smoke-Filled Views in Yosemite National Park

    Tourists visiting Yosemite National Park are capturing smoke-filled views of some of California's best-known natural landmarks. The park is blanketed in haze from the nearby Ferguson fire, which began last week. Click here to see photos. 

    Thai Cave Rescue: Soccer Team Healthy After Long OrdealThai Cave Rescue: Soccer Team Healthy After Long Ordeal

    3. Soccer Team Describes Thai Cave Ordeal and Rescue

    Members of a youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave in Thailand described their nearly two-week ordeal after they were released from a hospital. They also talked about why they went into the cave in the first place. Click here to see their stories.  

    Road Trip: Wildlife, Mystery and Hidden Treasures Along PCHRoad Trip: Wildlife, Mystery and Hidden Treasures Along PCH

    4. Let's Be Frank: Find a Deal for National Hot Dog Day

    It's National Hot Dog Day, and there are a few places around Los Angeles to find a deal. Click here to see what's being offered. 







