4 to Watch: Remember Chloe? After a Successful Recovery, She Has Been Adopted - NBC Southern California
4 to Watch: Remember Chloe? After a Successful Recovery, She Has Been Adopted

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 51 minutes ago

    Saving Chloe Facebook Page
    Chloe, an abused pup found in a Long Beach dumpster, will finally be available for adoption, Saturday, March 30, 2019.

    Do you remember Chloe? She has finally been adopted and will join another rescue dog at her new home with a retired couple in Long Beach.

    Below are four stories to read on nbcla.com

    Chloe, the Abused Dog Found Stuffed in a Dumpster, Is Adopted

    When Maryanne and Doug James heard about the 1-year-old poodle-terrier mix named Chloe that was brought back to health after being dumped in a trash bin, they just had to have her. Read the full story here.

    Residents Concerned Rent Might Increase Due to New Stadium in Inglewood

    The new Inglewood stadium brings both excitement and concern among the residents, as some of them are being displaced

    LAX Pedestrian Bridge Set to Close Ahead of Planned Demolition

    The pedestrian bridge connecting Los Angeles International Airport's Terminal 6 with parking structure P-6 was closed Monday night, one month before it is set to be demolished to make way for a planned Automated People Mover.

    Jackie Robinson Stadium in Compton to be Refurbished

    Jackie Robinson Stadium in Compton will be refurbished in a partnership involving the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and the charitable organization operated by Dodger pitching star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen.

