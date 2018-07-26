4 to Watch: Rams Open Training Camp in Defense of the West

Tight End Derek Carrier #86, Quarterback Jared Goff #16 and Tight End Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate following their win against the Tennessee Titians at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Shaban Athuman/Getty Images)

Take a look at four stories we're watching Thursday July 26, 2018.

1. Back at Camp

The Los Angeles Rams will conduct their first practice of their 2018 training camp Thursday at UC Irvine amid optimism the team will contend for a Super Bowl berth following their first NFC West title since 2003. Here's what to know if you're heading to training camp to watch the Rams.

Here's How the Rams' and Chargers' Future Home is Shaping Up

2. Destruction in the Riverside County Mountains

A fast-moving wildfire — believed to have been sparked by arson — tore through trees, burned five homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire forest town as California sweltered under a heat wave. Click here to see photos from the firefight.

Photos: Fire Tears Through Riverside County Mountains

3. Opening Now: Yayoi Kusama Installation Debuts in LA

Mind-boggling wonders created by artist Yayoi Kusama debut in LA Thursday at the Marciano Art Foundation on Wilshire Boulevard. Here's how to score a free ticket for the West Coast debut of "Tulips."

4. That's From Disneyland! Auction is Coming Next Month

Over 750 items from the collection of collector Richard Kraft are included in the truly incredible auction, which boasts several attraction vehicles and rare items. Click here to see what will cross the auction block Aug. 25 and 26.

It's No Stretch to Say This Disneyland Auction Is Huge