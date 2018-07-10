4 to Watch: Nurse Shark Chomps Into Model's Arm During Ocean Photo Shoot

Here are four stories we're following on Tuesday July 10, 2018.

1. 'Everyone Safe' in Thailand Cave Rescue

A gripping 18-day ordeal ended in elation when rescuers completed their mission in a flooded Thailand cave, where 12 soccer players and their coach had been trapped. Those already rescued are in generally good health and high spirits, a Thai health official said. Eight of the trapped boys had been brought out of the cave by divers on Sunday and Monday. The final group was brought out Tuesday. Click here for details and images from the dramatic rescue.

2. Child Abuse Caught on Camera Leads to Arrest

Security camera video that showed a man dropping, throwing and slinging a child outside a Riverside home led to the arrest of the boy's father, according to police. In the video captured July 5, a man can be seen arguing with a woman identified as the mother of the child, who is about 2 years old, according to police. Click here for updates on the investigation.

3. Nurse Shark Bites Model Floating in Ocean

A 19-year-old model from Laguna Beach was calmly floating in the ocean when she felt something yank on her arm. Her escape was caught on camera by her boyfriend's dad, who ended up snapping dramatic photos of the attack. Click here to see the photos.

4. Top This: LeBron-Owned Blaze to Celebrate With Free Pizza

LeBron James is officially a Los Angeles Laker, and one LA-based chain of restaurants is preparing to celebrate with a free pizza party Tuesday. James is an original investor in the restaurant, which will give away free pizza from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in honor of the Lakers' superstar signing. Click here for details.



