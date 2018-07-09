4 to Watch: Rescuers Race to Save Soccer Team Trapped in Cave

Police and military personnel block a stretcher from view with umbrellas near a an ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai on July 9, 2018, as rescue operations continue for those still trapped inside the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district.

Take a look at four stories we're watching Monday July 9, 2018.

1. SpaceX Tests a 'Kid-Sized' Mini-Sub

A mini-submarine designed to help rescuers bring members of a soccer team and their coach out of a flooded Thailand cave was tested over the weekend in a Southern California high school pool. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted video of the tests at Palisades Charter High School. The small escape pod was built and designed in about a day, then placed on a plane bound for Thailand, according to Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX. It was not immediately clear whether the sub will be deployed in the rescue. Click here to see the mini-sub in action.

2. Awaiting President Trump's Supreme Court Announcement

With the upcoming retired of Justice Anthony Kennedy, President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement Monday evening regarding his possible successor. The White House has released a list of potential nominees to replace Kennedy, but the President is reportedly considering four top picks. Click here to see the possible nominees.

3. Three stabbed in West Hollywood

A man was stabbed to death and two women were wounded in an attack late Sunday in West Hollywood. The stabbing was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said. The man died at the scene, Koerner said. Click here for updates.

4. Thousands Still Without Power in Heat Wave

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison crews worked today to restore power to tens of thousands of customers blacked out over the weekend as the Southand's first summer heat wave of 2018 wreaked havoc with power supplies. Click here for updates.