4 to Watch: Big West Basketball Tournament Tips Off in Front of Empty Seats

It was an unusual sight and eerily quiet when spectator-less games tipped off for the Big West women's basketball tournament in Long Beach. It's just one of the ways daily life has changed due the response to a global virus.

That's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Scenes From Around SoCal During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Daily life means something different for some Southern Californians as organizers of major events at usually bustling locations respond to the spread of coronavirus. For example, this was the scene inside Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid Tuesday evening when the 49ers and Cal Poly opened the Big West Conference Tournament.

Empty Seats, Empty Shelves: Scenes From Around SoCal During the Coronavirus Outbreak

List: SoCal Closures, Cancellations and Changes Caused by Coronavirus

More Southern California schools announce major changes in response to the spread of coronavirus. Here's a list of what's cancelled and postponed.

Lingering Storm Brings More Showers

A storm that produced periods of heavy rain Tuesday will continue to sprinkle Southern California with showers as it slowly moved out of the region. Here's the forecast.

Isolated areas will see rain. Shanna Mendiola has the forecast for Wednesday March 11, 2020.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Has So Many New Noshes

Get an eyeful now at some of the eats and drinks you'll find at the annual Knott's Boysenberry Festivalin Buena Park. The berry good time is scheduled for March 30 through April 19.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Has So Many New Noshes