4 to Watch: Flight Attendants Surprise Adoptive Parents With Mid-Air Baby Shower

Love and kindness were in the air when a couple aboard a Southwest Airlines flight returned to Orange County with their adopted girl.

Southwest Passengers Send Napkins With Warm Wishes to New Parents

A couple flying from Colorado to Southern California with their newly adopted baby received a spontaneous mid-flight baby shower. With help from two thoughtful flight attendants, the Orange County couple received about 60 handwritten notes on napkins from other passengers -- strangers whose kindness was deeply appreciated by the new parents, who were flying with their baby for the first time.

Love was literally in the air when this couple was flying home with their newly adopted baby, thanks to the passengers and crew aboard their flight. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Suspect Arrested in Brutal Van Nuys Road Rage Attack

A boy suspected of severely injuring man in a road rage attack in Van Nuys has been arrested after a multi-agency effort returned him from Armenia. Gutwrenching security camera video shows the attackers, one of whom was wearing brass knuckles, the victim. Click here for the full story.

More than a month after a man was knocked unconscious and landed in a coma, police announced Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 that they had arrested one of the suspects who had fled to Armenia.

Neighbors Pick Up the Many Pieces Left Behind by Airborne BMW

A resident's advanced security camera system captured a chaotic DUI crash on video at a Long Beach traffic circle. The elaborate security set-up was installed after another crash at the same location. Here's the full story and dramatic video.

Surveillance camera captured how a driver slammed into a roundabout, launching the car into the air. No one was injured, but the woman behind the wheel appeared disoriented after neighbors rushed to help. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Weekend: ScotsFestival Is Baaa-ck at Queen Mary

Sheep herding is just the start at the Scottish celebration, which includes Highland Games, bagpipes, and whisky tasting, too. It's one of the events in our weekend to-do list.