4 to Watch: How to See the Rose Parade Floats Up Close

The parade is over, but there's still time to get a look and whiff of those fragrant floats.

It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

See the Rose Parade Floats Post-Parade

You still have a few hours to see the Rose Parade floats up close in Pasadena. The flowery masterpieces will be on display Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pasadena. Here's what to know about the annual Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats.

Soybean's Silver Lake-to-South LA Adventure

Someone broke into a Silver Lake couple's car and stole their beloved Boston terrier Soybean, who is deaf and missing his right eye. More than two weeks later, a South LA family called with some great news to start the new year.

Customer Fatally Stabbed at Downtown LA Restaurant

A man was fatally stabbed while eating at a downtown restaurant on New Year's Day. A nearby business' security camera might have captured an image of the attacker.

New Year, New Laws in California

With the start of a new year comes a new batch of laws for the state of California. Here is a list of laws that went into effect Wednesday.