4 to Watch: Kobe Bryant Saw a Paralyzed Woman’s Story on TV, Then She Got a Call

In 2001, a woman paralyzed in a car crash received a call from Kobe Bryant's manager. Tickets to the game were just the start of night Noelle Camara will never forget

After a story about a woman paralyzed in a car crash was broadcast on NBC4 in 2001, she got a call from Kobe Bryant's manager. What happened next still makes her smile.

Noelle Camara was paralyzed from the waist down in a car crash in 1999. Two years later, a story about her work to support stronger lap seat belt regulations aired on NBC4. What happened next speaks to the special place many Southern Californians have in their hearts for Kobe Bryant.

Two Sought in Big Rig Crash That Critically Injured Driver

A U.S. Postal Service big rig driver was hospitalized with critical injuries after the truck was run off the 110 Freeway by another driver. Two people are sought after they ran from the scene of the crash in Exposition Park.

Deputies Are Raising Money to Support a Colleague's Family

In-N-Out Burgers will be served Tuesday at a fundraiser for Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective Amber Leist. The event is at the West Hollywood Station, where the 41-year-old Leist worked. She was struck and killed Jan. 12 after stopping to help a woman cross a busy intersection. Can't make it? Here's how to help online.

Calling All Wildflower Fans for Volunteer Duty

Southern California's wildflower season is just ahead, and the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is seeking volunteers who can lend a hand. Here's what to know about volunteer training sessions coming up next month.

