4 to Watch: Security Cameras Capture a Convenience Store Flash Mob

Video shows the chaotic scene when a flash mob crowded into a SoCal convenience store. Police say hundreds of dollars worth of items are now missing.

It's one of the stories we're featuring Wednesday on NBCLA.

Security Cameras Capture Convenience Store Flash Mob

A Hemet AM-PM store owner could only watch as a flash mob crowded in his Hemet business. After about two minutes, he says hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise -- including a lot of beef jerky -- was missing. Read the full story here.

What to Know: A New Plan for California’s Homeless Crisis

The governor's latest plan to fix California's homeless crisis includes using vacant state properties for shelters and money to help pay rent. Here's what to know.

Have You Seen This SUV? Its Passenger Shot and Killed a Dog

Police are asking for help in finding the people who shot and killed a dog in La Mirada. Security camera video shows a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims pull up to a curb before a man takes the small terrier out of the backseat. Here's the full story.

CES 2020: Our Robot Future in Pictures

Some of what you'll find at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is way out there. Other innovations seem remarkably practical. Here's a look.