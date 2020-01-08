flash mob

4 to Watch: Security Cameras Capture a Convenience Store Flash Mob

A Hemet convenience store owner could only watch as the crowd piled into his business

A flash mob can be seen in surveillance video at an AM-PM mini-mart in Hemet on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Video shows the chaotic scene when a flash mob crowded into a SoCal convenience store. Police say hundreds of dollars worth of items are now missing.

Security Cameras Capture Convenience Store Flash Mob

A Hemet AM-PM store owner could only watch as a flash mob crowded in his Hemet business. After about two minutes, he says hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise -- including a lot of beef jerky -- was missing. Read the full story here.

