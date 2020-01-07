rose parade

4 to Watch: Six-Time Cancer Survivor Gets a Rose Parade Do-Over

She was too sick to ride on a float on New Year's Day, but her friends and Pasadena police made sure Stacey Kimmel's wish came true

NBCLA

A six-time cancer survivor was too sick to ride in the Rose Parade. So, her friends and Pasadena police made her wish come true with a heartwarming gesture.

It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Rose Parade Do-Over Fulfills a Cancer Survivor's Wish

Stacey Kimmel, a six-time cancer survivor who is battling the disease for the seventh time, wasn't feeling up to riding on a float in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day. She was disappointed, but her spirits soared when her friends and Pasadena police organized a do-over. Click here to watch.

Three Sought in Road Rage Knockout Punch Caught on Camera

A New Year's Day road rage confrontation left a man hospitalized with severe injuries when he was punched in the head at a Van Nuys intersection. The surprise attack was captured on camera by a witness. Click here for updates on the story.

Whittier Votes to Partially Shut Down Park

Whittier city leaders voted Monday night to approve a motion that would shut down a portion of Parnell Park, where residents say a homeless encampment has grown dangerous. Click here for the full story.

Strongest in a Series of Quakes Rocks Puerto Rico

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake before dawn Tuesday was the strongest during 10 days of heavy shaking that damaged buildings in Puerto Rico. One person has died during the persistent seismic activity. Click here for updates.

LACMA 17 mins ago

Free Tickets Are in Fashion at the Wintertime Dapper Day

GLAAD Media Awards 4 mins ago

Taylor Swift to be Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

Irwindale 56 mins ago

The Coors Brewery Along the 210 Freeway in Irwindale Is Shutting Down

This article tagged under:

rose paradeCancer
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us