4 to Watch: Six-Time Cancer Survivor Gets a Rose Parade Do-Over

A six-time cancer survivor was too sick to ride in the Rose Parade. So, her friends and Pasadena police made her wish come true with a heartwarming gesture.

It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Rose Parade Do-Over Fulfills a Cancer Survivor's Wish

Stacey Kimmel, a six-time cancer survivor who is battling the disease for the seventh time, wasn't feeling up to riding on a float in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day. She was disappointed, but her spirits soared when her friends and Pasadena police organized a do-over. Click here to watch.

Three Sought in Road Rage Knockout Punch Caught on Camera

A New Year's Day road rage confrontation left a man hospitalized with severe injuries when he was punched in the head at a Van Nuys intersection. The surprise attack was captured on camera by a witness. Click here for updates on the story.

Whittier Votes to Partially Shut Down Park

Whittier city leaders voted Monday night to approve a motion that would shut down a portion of Parnell Park, where residents say a homeless encampment has grown dangerous. Click here for the full story.

Strongest in a Series of Quakes Rocks Puerto Rico

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake before dawn Tuesday was the strongest during 10 days of heavy shaking that damaged buildings in Puerto Rico. One person has died during the persistent seismic activity. Click here for updates.