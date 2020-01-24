4 to Watch: There’s a BMX Paradise Behind This Riverside Home

What happens when a BMX star takes an aggressive approach to a back yard landscaping project? Take a look Pat Casey's house in Riverside.

This Riverside Back Yard is a Full-Scale BMX Paradise

Pat Casey created his own BMX training ground with what you might call some aggressive landscaping. He has a full-scale technical dirt course and ramp setup, which stands out in his neighborhood about 50 miles east of LA. What do the neighbors think? Pull up a chair and watch the high-flying action alongside them.

At Least 50 Cars Vandalized All Over Whittier

Vandals armed with a BB gun covered a lot of ground overnight in an extreme and expensive case of vandalism that left at least 50 cars -- probably closer to 60 -- with shattered windows in Whittier. Here's a look at the damage encountered by residents as they woke up Friday morning.

Los Angeles ER Doctor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

An emergency medicine physician who worked at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a co-worker, law enforcement sources told NBCLA. Here's the I-Team's report.

Good Grief! Knott's PEANUTS Celebration is Opening

The Buena Park destination is drawing mega-inspiration from the world of Charles Schulz over several weekends. Knott's PEANUTS Celebration is kicking off. This weekend's event list also includes Museums Free-for-All Day and Lunar New Year events.