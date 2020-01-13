4 to Watch: What’s Next for the Automated People Mover Project at LAX

The Automated People Mover is set to start operating at LAX in 2023. Until then, expect a lot of activity in the airport's busy Central Terminal Area, including this month's two-week closure for construction.

It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

There’s More Construction to Know About If You’re Driving to LAX

Road closures are in effect for the next two weeks at Los Angeles International Airport's Central Terminal Area for the Automated People Mover construction project. Beginning Monday, southbound East Way from World Way to Center Way will be closed until the morning of Jan. 27. Here's why.

Astros Face Severe Penalties Over Sign Stealing in 2017 Season

Major League Baseball handed down severe penalties for the Astros over sign stealing in the 2017 season, which -- as many in LA don't need reminding -- ended with a World Series win against the Dodgers. Here's how the league responded.

Off-Duty Sheriff’s Detective Struck and Killed in Valley Village

Flowers and candles were left at the intersection where an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective was struck by a car after she stopped to help a woman who was crossing the street. Amber Leist, 41, was killed Sunday in the Valley Village area. We have updates here.

See the Full List of the 2020 Oscars Nominees

Nominations were announced Monday morning for the 92nd Academy Awards. “Joker” is the leading nominee with 11. Click here for the full list.