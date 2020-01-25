14-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Anaheim

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Anaheim Saturday, with the shooter or shooters not caught, police said.

The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Orange Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

As three people were walking, including the 14-year-old boy, a car approached and some type of confrontation took place before the shooting, the APD said.

The gunman was described as a man around 18-19 years of age with a thin build, black handgun and black bandanna. The car involved was described as a four-door sedan with four people inside.

The boy was in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.

The shooting was still under investigation.