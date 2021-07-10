4-Year-Old Girl Dies in Harbor City Collision, Suspect Sought

A 5-year-old boy remained in critical condition Saturday following a deadly hit-and-run accident in Harbor City that killed his 4- year old sister.

The children were traveling with their uncle at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 26000 block of South Vermont Avenue when another vehicle parked across the street made an illegal U-turn in front of the family.

Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said the children, along with a 27-year-old man, were taken to a hospital, where the girl died of her injuries.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told City News Service the driver of the other vehicle is still at large and a description of the fleeing vehicle was not immediately available.