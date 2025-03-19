4-year-old killed after crash in Leimert Park

A 4-year-old boy died after a crash in Leimert Park Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Rodeo Road.

According to the LAPD, the car was headed northbound on Crenshaw when it lost control and hit a business.

The young boy was a passenger in one of the cars and died at the hospital from his injuries.

Authorities said that the driver, a 37-year-old man, fled the scene before they arrived.

Two women believed to be in their 30s were also passengers in the car. They were transported with minor injuries.

The relationship between the passengers and the young boy was not immediately clear.