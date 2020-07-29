4-Year-Old Killed and 7-Year Old Critically Injured in Pasadena Apartment Fire

A 4-year-old was killed and a 7-year-old was critically injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon at a Pasadena apartment complex.

Firefighters were dispatched about 2 p.m. to 169 E. Washington Blvd., near North Summit Avenue, according to Pasadena's public information officer, Lisa Derderian. Two apartment units were well-involved when crews arrived.

The second-alarm fire was extinguished about 2:30 p.m., but fire crews

remained on scene to investigate the cause, Derderian said.