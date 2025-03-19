Driver left scene of Crenshaw crash that killed 4-year-old boy, police say

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in exchange for information that will lead to the arrest of a driver involved in a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy in Crenshaw.

The fatality was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Rodeo Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Law enforcement said a car was headed northbound on Crenshaw when it lost control and hit a business on Rodeo. Witnesses reported seeing the driver traveling at speeds of 70 to 90 mph -- well above the speed limit.

"We have skid marks that suggest prior to the collision that the speed was significant and a lot of force," LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said.

The young boy was a passenger in one of the cars. He died of his injuries as he was being taken to a nearby hospital. Police said there was no booster seat or car seat in the vehicle for the child.

Authorities said that the driver, a 37-year-old man, initially stayed at the scene but managed to flee at some point. Although the relationship between the driver, child and the other two passengers is unclear, police believe they were all known to each other. The other two passengers were described as women in their 30s, with one of them believed to be the mother of the boy.

"It’s unfortunate that last night, we didn’t get the kind of cooperation that you’d typically get in something like this, especially with a young child involved, that has a family connection with those involved in the car," Moreno said.

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.