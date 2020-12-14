40 Homeless Families Move Into New SF Valley Housing Complex in Time for the Holidays

LA City Council President, Nury Martinez and LA Family Housing are bringing the holidays home for the new residents of Parthenia Place in North Hills.

Last month 40 families were homeless, as of last week they now have a place of their own.

“By bringing Christmas trees, food for everybody, lunch for today, food for the holidays and generous donors to LA Family Housing -- has allowed us to buy thousands of presents for all the children we serve,” Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, from LA Family Housing said.

This is the first permanent housing complex purchased by the city, with wrap-around social services from LA Family Housing, and with money from state and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“It’s amazing. We’re in shock. We can’t believe it, that we’re here,” formerly homeless, Carolina Gonzalez said.

One year ago we profiled Carolina and her husband Carlos along with their 5 children, when they were living in a Sylmar motel room. They had been in the system for years and were about to spend Thanksgiving on the street.

A month later, Christmas was spent in their car, before our story led them to LA Family Housing and a temporary shelter out of the cold. Since then, they say they’d bounced around half a dozen times until now.

Now they have their own 3-bed, 2-bath, living room and kitchen, and just in time for Christmas.

“I love you so much, Mr. John. Thank you so much,” Gonzalez said.

Thanking us for sharing their story, and LA Family Housing for navigating them home, they hope their story motivates and gives other families still living without a stable roof some hope these holidays.

“I didn’t do anything. You guys worked hard to make it happen,” said our own, John Cádiz Klemack.

“Yes, I never gave up and even though my life has changed, I will not give up and I would go through it again, just to be with my family here today,” Gonzalez said.