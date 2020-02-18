405, 105-Freeway Connectors Closures Near LAX Scheduled This Week

The northbound and southbound San Diego (405) Freeway connectors to the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway will be closed during evenings starting tonight and ending Saturday morning.

The northbound connector will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday. It will also be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday-5 a.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Thursday-5 a.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Friday-6 a.m. Saturday, according to Caltrans.

The southbound connector will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will also be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday-6 a.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Thursday-6 a.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Friday-6 a.m. Saturday.

Detours will be in place, and officials encouraged drivers to use a different entrance to Los Angeles International Airport while the connectors are closed.