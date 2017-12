Dashcam video captured soda cans bouncing and rolling across lanes on the 405 Freeway Thursday night in the Seal Beach area. Authorities said it's likely the cans fell out of a truck near the Seal Beach Boulevard exit. (Published Friday, Dec 29, 2017)

Dashcam video captured soda cans bouncing and rolling across lanes on the 405 Freeway Thursday night in the Seal Beach area. Authorities said it's... See More