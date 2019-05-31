Map: Part of the 405 Freeway is Closing Overnight in Orange County

OCTA Traffic is pictured on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.

Bridge demolition work on one of the nation's busiest stretches of freeway will require overnight closures starting Friday night in Orange County.

Bridges at Westminster Boulevard and Bolsa Avenue over the 405 Freeway are being torn down as part of a larger construction project. Here's a look at the closure schedule.

10 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1

Northbound 405 Freeway between Westminster Boulevard and Springdale Street

Southbound carpool lane and two left lanes

Westminster Boulevard bridge and nearby freeway ramps

10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2

Both directions of 405 Freeway between Westminster Boulevard and Springdale Street

Westminster Boulevard bridge and nearby freeway ramps

11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, to 8 a.m. Sunday, June 9

Both directions of the 405 Freeway between Beach Boulevard and Goldenwest Street

Bolsa Avenue bridge and nearby freeway ramps

Detours will be set up during the closures along a 16-mile segment of freeway that's part of the 405 Freeway Improvement Project. The bridges will be reconstructed in two stages, each requiring about 12 months to complete. Improvements include additional sidewalks and bike lanes on the Westminster Boulevard bridge. More lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes are being added to the Bolsa Avenue bridge.

The 405 Freeway Improvement Project will add a lane in each direction between Euclid Street and the 605 Freeway, and a second lane in each direction in the center of the freeway from State Route 73 to the 605 Freeway. The lanes will combine with the existing carpool lanes to form the 405 Express Lanes.