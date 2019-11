NBCLA Traffic backs up on the 405 Freeway Nov. 5, 2019 in Van Nuys.

A crash in Van Nuys slowed the morning commute Tuesday for drivers in the west San Fernando Valley.

All lanes were closed on the southbound 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard due to the crash in Van Nuys. Traffic was backing up to the 118 Freeway.

Two lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.