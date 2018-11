The 405 Freeway was shut down in both directions in the Inglewood area Monday due to police activity.

The closure came as most were heading home for the evening commute at 5 p.m.

Southbound and northbound lanes were shut down at Florence Avenue.

It wasn't clear when the closure would be lifted.

People stuck in the backup were seen getting out of their cars.

