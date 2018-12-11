405 Freeway Reopens After 90-Minute Shutdown Near LAX

The 405 Freeway was shut down during rush hour due to police activity. Eliana Moreno reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

The 405 Freeway was completely shut down on Tuesday due to police activity near Los Angeles International Airport.

Police were dealing with a person near the Florence Avenue exit, and the activity required both sides of the freeway to shut down for a lengthy period of time.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the freeway shut down started at about 4 p.m.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., police and fire officials appeared to be wrapping up their investigation.

Due to the complete shutdown, traffic was backed up as far north as Westwood.

As of 5:20 p.m., both sides of the freeway were still shut down.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police ended the freeway shutdown and the backed-up traffic began to slowly unclog.