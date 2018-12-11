405 Freeway Reopens After 90-Minute Shutdown Near LAX

The 405 Freeway was completely shut down on Tuesday due to police activity near Los Angeles International Airport.
Police were dealing with a person near the Florence Avenue exit, and the activity required both sides of the freeway to shut down for a lengthy period of time.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the freeway shut down started at about 4 p.m.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., police and fire officials appeared to be wrapping up their investigation.
Due to the complete shutdown, traffic was backed up as far north as Westwood.
As of 5:20 p.m., both sides of the freeway were still shut down.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., police ended the freeway shutdown and the backed-up traffic began to slowly unclog.