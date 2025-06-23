Deadly crash shuts down 405 Freeway in Brentwood area

One person was killed and two others were injured Monday in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the southbound 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:58 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just north of Moraga Drive. A silver truck was blocking the HOV lane. It was reported later that three vehicles were involved.

One person died at the scene, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz. Two patients were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

A news videographer who went to the scene said one of the vehicles involved in the crash appeared to be from the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAFD included an LAPD incident number in its statement.

CHP Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service it appeared one of the injured was a police officer, but there has been no LAPD confirmation.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 2:22 a.m. shutting down the southbound lanes at Getty Center Drive and the Skirball and Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramps.

The northbound lanes were closed at about 3 a.m. as well as the Moraga Drive on- ramp. Northbound lanes were reopened at 4:23 a.m.