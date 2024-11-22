405 Freeway in Brentwood shut down after crash

Some of the northbound lanes along the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area were shut down Thursday afternoon following a crash involving an LAPD officer.

As the CHP closed two lanes as well as the HOV lane for about an hour, officers investigated the collision between the motorcycle officer and a Tesla and a Mercedes SUV.

The officer dislocated his shoulder and was transported to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The closure happened near the Skirball Center exit as it snarled the traffic along the freeway as well as the nearby surface streets while many commuters were driving back home.

As of Thursday afternoon, the traffic appeared to be backed up more than 7 miles on the Westside.

This is a developing story.