Brentwood

405 Freeway in Brentwood shut down after crash

There was a crash between a motorcycle officer and a Tesla.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some of the northbound lanes along the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area were shut down Thursday afternoon following a crash involving an LAPD officer.

As the CHP closed two lanes as well as the HOV lane for about an hour, officers investigated the collision between the motorcycle officer and a Tesla and a Mercedes SUV.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The officer dislocated his shoulder and was transported to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The closure happened near the Skirball Center exit as it snarled the traffic along the freeway as well as the nearby surface streets while many commuters were driving back home.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As of Thursday afternoon, the traffic appeared to be backed up more than 7 miles on the Westside.

This is a developing story.

Police pursuit May 17

Wrong-way driver crashes into cars and big rig on 405 Freeway in chaotic chase

LAPD Apr 8

Discovery of dead infant on 405 Freeway in Culver City linked to other murder, deadly crash

This article tagged under:

Brentwood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us