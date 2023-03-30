CHP Shooting at Site of Homeless Encampment Fire Leaves Man Hospitalized

A man was hospitalized and part of the 405 Freeway was shut down late Thursday following a California Highway Patrol shooting in Hawthorne near the site of a fire at a homeless encampment.

A CHP officer shot the man near the Rosecrans Avenue on-ramp, triggering the eight-hour-plus shutdown of the freeway's northbound lanes. Officers responded to the area after 7 p.m. because of a fire on the shoulder of the freeway when they encountered the person, the CHP said

"Upon arrival, the officer observed a fire at a homeless encampment along a freeway embankment,'' the CHP said in a statement. "While the officer on scene investigated matters pertaining to the fire, he was approached by a combative male adult subject, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the northbound freeway in the vicinity of the shooting and traffic was diverted to Inglewood Avenue while it conducted an investigation. All lanes reopened at about 3 a.m.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Southern Division's Investigative Services unit at 323-644-9957.

City News Service contributed to this report.