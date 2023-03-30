405 Freeway Reopens After CHP Shooting Investigation

Part of the 405 Freeway was shut down late Thursday following a California Highway Patrol shooting in Hawthorne.

CHP shot a person near the Rosecrans Avenue on-ramp, triggering the four-hour-plus shutdown of the freeway's northbound lanes. Officers responded to the area after 7 p.m. over a possible fire on the shoulder of the freeway when they encountered the person, the CHP said

The person was hospitalized. Details about what led to the shooting and the individual's condition were not immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the northbound freeway in the vicinity of the shooting and traffic was diverted to Inglewood Avenue while it conducted an investigation. All lanes reopened at about 3 a.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.