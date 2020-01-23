405 Freeway

405 Freeway Closed in Redondo Beach for Hazardous Materials Investigation

By Jonathan Lloyd

Caltrans

A stretch of the 405 Freeway was closed early Thursday afternoon in the Redondo Beach area.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A stretch of the 405 Freeway was closed early Thursday afternoon in the Redondo Beach area due to a hazardous materials investigation, according to authorities.

Both sides of the freeway were closed for the investigation near Inglewood Avenue. A truck carrying what authorities described as a possible corrosive inhalant could be seen on the side of the freeway.

The northbound lanes of the 405 reopened around 2 p.m. It was not immediately clear when the southbound lanes would reopen. No injuries were reported.

Refresh this page for updates.

