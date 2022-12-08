One Killed in SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in West LA

A man was killed Thursday morning in a SUV crash on that 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

The Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled on the southbound side of the freeway. The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. near National Boulevard.

The driver died at the scene. His identity was not immediately available.

The crash investigation closed the HOV and two lanes of the freeway. The road reopened later Thursday morning.