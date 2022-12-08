405 Freeway

One Killed in SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in West LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

One man was killed in a crash Thursday Dec. 8, 2022 on the 405 Freeway in West LA.
NBCLA

A man was killed Thursday morning in a SUV crash on that 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

The Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled on the southbound side of the freeway. The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. near National Boulevard.

The driver died at the scene. His identity was not immediately available.

The crash investigation closed the HOV and two lanes of the freeway. The road reopened later Thursday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

405 Freeway
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us