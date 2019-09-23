Tanker Full of Jet Fuel Catches Fire, Forcing Closure of 405 Freeway Lanes

A tanker full of jet fuel caught fire on multiple lanes of the 405 Freeway in the South Bay area, leading to stand-still traffic Monday afternoon.

The fire erupted around 1 p.m. and was promptly handled by crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department near the La Cienega Boulevard exit on northbound lanes.

Waze users reported stand-still traffic in the area as the fire affected four to five lanes of traffic.

LAFD was reporting that no one was injured.

It wasn't immediately clear how long lanes would be affected.

As of 2 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said No. 2, 3, 4 lanes would be blocked until crews can offload the fuel.