'40's on the Fantail' to Fundraise for Veterans

The Satin Dollz will bring some of that old-style USO spirit to the vintage-flavored event, which will take place at the Battleship Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 28.

What to Know Sept. 28, 2019

5-10 p.m.

$65-$120

How does one swiftly journey back to the decade that happened just about, oh, eight decades ago?

You can read a history textbook, or turn on a film made during the era, or chat with a relative who recalls what day-to-day life was like.

And, on Saturday, Sept. 28, you can call upon the Battleship USS Iowa Museum, in San Pedro, for a fundraising celebration called 40's on the Fantail.

That's the decade we're referring to, of course, and the 1940s, specifically the vibrant USO performances of the decade, will inform the look, sound and flavor of the fundraiser.

But the most important part of the five-hour evening? Mission 22, an organization dedicated "... to combating the ever-rising veteran suicide rate," is the event's beneficiary.

Tickets range from $65-$120. If you choose to go with the VIP admission, a guided tour will be included.

There shall be eats, too, and beer and wine, as well as several performances. On the stage? Jonathan Stout and His Campus Five led by Hilary Alexander, The Satin Dollz, and The Hollywood It Girls will transport guests back to a cantina of yore.

Classic cars, swing dance lessons, and other happenings boasting a vintage vibe are on the calendar.

There's a Best Dressed Contest, too, in case you'd like to find your most Rita Hayworth-esque frock, or a fancy fedora and suit, to wear to the ocean-close landmark.

Important to note? "(T)hree main programs" helmed by Mission 22, including "veteran treatment programs, memorials, and national awareness" will be helped by the price of your ticket.

For more information on the USO-style to-do, click.

