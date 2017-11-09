Water flooded streets and threatened businesses late Wednesday after a water main break was reported in Gardena, according to the Gardena Police Department.
Officials received a call of the break at 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Vermont Avenue.
Rosecrans Avenue has been closed between Vermont Avenue and Berendo Avenue until further notice as a result.
No businesses were damaged.
Officials are investigating the cause of the water main break.
