By Karla Rendon and Kevin LaBeach

    A water main break flooded streets on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in Gardena.

    Water flooded streets and threatened businesses late Wednesday after a water main break was reported in Gardena, according to the Gardena Police Department.

    Officials received a call of the break at 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Vermont Avenue.

    Rosecrans Avenue has been closed between Vermont Avenue and Berendo Avenue until further notice as a result.

    No businesses were damaged.

    Officials are investigating the cause of the water main break.

