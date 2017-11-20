48 Years Ago, the Manson Family's Killing Spree Began

The infamous 1969 killing spree by Charles Manson and his "family" of followers left innocent people dead and the entire city of Los Angeles on edge.



It was nearly five decades ago when four Manson devotees broke into a mansion in the hills of LA and killed whomever they could find inside, all in the name of launching Manson's "Helter Skelter" movement.



The mansion was home to actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant and was entertaining a small group of guests that night. Tate was killed along with four others in the house.



Manson had been serving multiple life sentences at Corcoran State Prison in California and was denied parole at least a dozen times.