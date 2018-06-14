Meet Chubbs: 29-Pound Cat Found on Streets of Pasadena Needs a Home - NBC Southern California
Meet Chubbs: 29-Pound Cat Found on Streets of Pasadena Needs a Home

By Hannah Preston

    Usually when you think of stray cats, a sad image of a starving, skinny kitty appears in your head.

    Not so at the Pasadena Humane Society Thursday, after an extremely well-fed stray was brought in Wednesday.

    At a whopping 29 pounds, "Chubbs" the cat has become one of the heaviest cats on record at shelter. Chubbs, a 10-year-old Himalayan mix, was picked up by a good Samaritan in Altadena, around 4 miles from Pasadena.

    The hefty kitty had serious matting, which took shelter staff a couple hours to successfully get through.

    "It usually takes a while for that type of matting, however, we aren't really sure how long he was out there," Jamie Holeman said. "It's possible that he is too big to properly groom himself."

    Chubbs is currently being kept in a staff office because, due to his large size, he is unable to comfortably fit inside a kennel, the shelter's website said. 

    Veterinarians are currently waiting on results from blood tests to deliver a further health analysis on the stray.

    Unfortunately, Chubbs had no ID tag or micro chip, which makes finding the original owner difficult.

    "Microchip is always the best case scenario," Holeman said. "But we do keep our website updated with strays information and images."

    If the owner does not claim Chubbs by Sunday, the Himalayan will be available for adoption at 11 a.m. on Father's Day.

