Pat Valaika #4 of the Colorado Rockies rounds second base after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Three dog night.

Pat Valaika, Nolan Arenado, and Chris Iannetta all hit solo shots as the Colorado Rockies held on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-1, on Friday night at Chavez Ravine.

Following a four-game split with the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers entered the weekend series with the Rockies with the most home runs in Major League baseball in the month of June at 53.

It took 8.2 innings and 26 outs, but the Dodgers finally rewrote the history books for the most home runs in any given month in franchise history when Justin Turner hit a solo shot to left field off Wade Davis with one out left in the game.

Tyler Anderson threw eight innings of shutout baseball before the Dodgers finally broke through against the Rockies' bullpen.

Anderson retired the first 11 batters he faced before Justin Turner roped a two-out single to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning for the first hit of the game.

In just his second start against the Dodgers this season, Anderson (5-3), allowed just four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in the best start of his career.

Dodgers' starter Rich Hill threw four scoreless innings before surrendering a solo shot to No. 8 hitter Pat Valaika in the top of the fifth inning.

Hill had struggled against the Rockies in his career and entered the game with a 7.52 ERA against Colorado, the second highest against any team in his career.

Unfortunately for Hill (1-3), the Dodgers' offense denied him of his first career win against Colorado as he allowed just one run on six hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 and 2/3 strong innings.

Since coming off the disabled list on June 9, Hill is 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA.

Scott Alexander took over for Hill in relief and served up a solo shot to Nolan Arenado for the his NL-leading 20th home run of the season.

One inning later, it was Dodgers' reliever Yimi Garcia who surrendered the Rockies third solo shot of the game on a 1-1 slider to Chris Iannetta.

Wade Davis worked the ninth for his 23rd save of the season.

Both teams were well below their scoring average for the month of June as the Rockies lead the Majors with 5.88 runs per game and the Dodgers are third with a 5.75 mark in the month.

The Dodgers dropped to 5-2 against the Rockies on the season.

Up Next:

The second game of the three-game series features RHP German Marquez against RHP Kenta Maeda at 4:15PM PST.

