49 Arrested Following Quality of Life Complaints in Wildomar and Lake Elsinore

An enforcement operation focused on "quality of life" issues, such as property crime and nuisances, resulted in the arrest of 49 people in Lake Elsinore and Wildomar, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

Suspects were arrested from Jan. 8 through Jan. 17 and were accused of
various misdemeanor offenses, including trespassing, possession of drug
paraphernalia and public intoxication, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Glenn Warrington.

"All persons contacted and arrested were offered resources for homelessness, substance abuse and mental health," Warrington said.

Officials said the "zero tolerance" operation was conducted in response to quality of life complaints from area residents.

