Hardcore Dodger Fan Couple Announces Newest Team Member

A couple of die-hard Dodger fans took to Facebook to announce the newest addition to their lineup. Alyssa and Steven Balderas are expecting their second child on March 2019.

The couple's Facebook post on Tuesday Sept. 23 featured the expected arrival date of Baby No. 2 paired up with blue Dodger shoes, a Dodger bib and a Dodger bow headband to indicate they are having a little girl.

"I think almost all our big announcements have been Dodger’s related," said the expecting mother.

Last year, the couple celebrated their Dodger-themed wedding during the last game of the season.