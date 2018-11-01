Celebrate Día De Los Muertos with the Los Angeles Kings

The New York Rangers face off against the Los Angeles Kings over the center ice logo against the Los Angeles Kings during Game One of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Staples Center on June 4, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings will celebrate Día de Los Muertos Night on Thursday at Staples Center during their game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The team will be kicking off their first Spanish-language radio broadcasts since the 1997-98 season. It is the first of 10 that will be broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

"As our game grows it is important we continue to reach as many fans as possible and this new partnership with ESPN Deportes is a tremendous opportunity to help introduce hockey to a new audience," said Kings President Luc Robitaille. "I was a player with the Kings when we broadcast games in Spanish. It is exciting to have this opportunity again."

Limited ticket packages, including a discounted ticket and a Kings Día De Los Muertos T-shirt are available at LAKings.com/diadelosmuertos.

According to the Kings senior director, communications and heritage, the Kings will revisit the amount of Spanish-language radio broadcasts in future seasons.

Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, is celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 in Mexico and Latin America in remembrance of those who have died.